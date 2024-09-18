DAEWOO Introduces Advanced Induction Cooktops in India

New Delhi, 18th September, 2024: DAEWOO, the globally recognized Korean brand with a presence in over 110 countries, has launched two innovative induction cooktops in the Indian market: the Push Button Induction Cooktop and the Touch Button Induction Cooktop. Known for its commitment to quality, performance, and innovation, DAEWOO’s entry into the Indian kitchen appliances sector aims to address the growing demand for energy-efficient, safe, and convenient cooking solutions, perfect for modern kitchens.

The Push Button Induction Cooktop combines ease of use with powerful performance. Featuring 2000W fire power for fast and efficient cooking, it is equipped with a durable micro crystal plate that is easy to clean—making it a practical choice for busy households. The cooktop offers multiple cooking modes, a 4-hour start timer, and an auto-switch feature that enhances both convenience and safety. With its smart timer and user-friendly push-button control, this model ensures precision in every dish while reducing energy consumption, making it a great fit for eco-conscious consumers.

The Touch Button Induction Cooktop takes modern convenience to the next level with its sleek design and touch-button controls, allowing for effortless operation. Like its counterpart, it offers strong 2000W fire power, multiple cooking modes, and a micro crystal plate that ensures easy cleaning. Its intuitive touch interface enhances the cooking experience, while the 4-hour start timer and auto-switch features provide flexibility and peace of mind. Both models come with a 1-year warranty on the PCB, reinforcing DAEWOO’s commitment to reliability.

India’s rapidly evolving kitchen culture, driven by a growing urban population and the adoption of modular kitchen designs, has led to an increasing demand for appliances that are easy to use, efficient, and stylish. DAEWOO’s induction cooktops are tailor-made for this market, offering a perfect solution for time-conscious, health-focused individuals and families who value convenience and energy efficiency. These cooktops not only make cooking faster and safer, but their easy-to-clean design also makes them a hassle-free addition to any modern kitchen.

H. S. Bhatia, Managing Director of DAEWOO India, emphasized the brand’s focus on providing solutions that meet the changing needs of Indian consumers: “With our induction cooktops, we aim to make every day cooking easier, more energy efficient, and safe. We understand the modern Indian household’s desire for technology that complements their busy lifestyles while enhancing kitchen aesthetics.”

By targeting urban households, young professionals, and families seeking modern, energy-efficient kitchen solutions, DAEWOO is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for innovative appliances in India. These new induction cooktops, designed for ease, safety, and efficiency, are perfect for anyone looking to elevate their cooking experience in a modern kitchen setup.