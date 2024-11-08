Data Reveals This Week is the Best Week to Launch a Black Friday Deal

The time around Black Friday is the busiest shopping period of the year, with billions of dollars changing hands. But for brands, knowing when to launch Black Friday deals isn’t always obvious.

Fortunately, new research by the team at FATJOE, a marketing agency, sheds some light on this issue. Their figures indicate that getting the timing right can be an excellent way for brands to stand out.

The data reveal some interesting trends that marketing professionals should heed, according to Joe Davies, founder and CEO of the company. “In the US, searches for ‘Black Friday’ tick up from the start of October and then go vertical in the first week of November, with a peak two weeks later,” he explains. “The trend in the UK is the same, with interest rocketing as the month progresses. This year’s cycle is already starting, and it looks like it will be another big one.”

“For this reason, I believe next week is the best time to launch a Black Friday deal. From the 11th of November, I predict millions of people will start searching for special offers on gifts for the festive season. Brands should aim to catch the start of this wave and avoid leaving it too late.”

Davies says that staggering numbers of businesses will launch Black Friday deals this year. “We expect online shopping sales to increase by around 8 or 9% for the 2024 seasons, with discounts peaking at around 30% off listed prices on average, about the same as 2023.”

“The critical consideration for businesses,” he continues, “will be to get the timing right. Jumping in too early or late could jeopardize sales and cause them to lose out to their competitors.”

But what tips does he recommend for brands launching Black Friday deals?