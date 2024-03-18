Dawatpur, India’s premier culinary destination, located in Omaxe Chowk, dazzled patrons with an enchanting evening of poetic immersion titled “Dawatpur ki Kahaniyaan.” In collaboration with the esteemed Unheard Group, this event seamlessly blended the allure of poetry with the sumptuous delights of regional cuisine, captivating visitors in a mesmerizing journey of artistry and flavor.

The ambiance of Omaxe Chowk served as the perfect backdrop for this cultural extravaganza, as talented poets such as Gunjan Saini, Lovely Sharma, Parth Pathak, Raghav Bhutani, Swastika, and Rehbir brought the stories of Dawatpur to life through their evocative verses. Dawatpur, a tribute to India’s rich history and culinary heritage, provided the ideal setting for this fusion of art forms, offering guests a sensory experience unlike any other.