DBS Bank India’s new brand campaign features Sachin Tendulkar; emphasises the importance of safety

DBS Bank India unveiled its latest campaign that talks about safety and how a trusted partner can help find safe solutions even in the most difficult of times. As Asia’s Safest Bank for 11 straight years, DBS believes that ‘safety always comes first’. The campaign starring DBS’ brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, brings this out through a simple, relatable narrative. This comes close on the heels of its recently launched campaign “Portraits of Purpose India”, that celebrates everyday heroes who are reaching out to help others.

Conceptualised by the team at Leo Burnett, the TVC captures the story of a small boy bored at home during the lockdown, while his family is busy with office work and domestic chores. As he attempts to step out to play with his friend, his sister stops him and suggests a safe alternative. The boy and his friend are delighted, and the film ends with Sachin sharing a message around safety.

Speaking about the campaign, Shoma Narayanan, Executive Director – Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said, “The narrative of our new brand film hinges on safety, trust and resilience. The well-being, both physical and financial, of our customers, colleagues and partners has been our top priority through these challenging times. The film aligns with this and assures viewers that DBS is a partner they can rely on.”

Brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, added, “This was definitely a shoot to remember. No set, no lights, no film crew. I had to ask people around me at home to find some time between their work to film my segments of the TVC. I truly believe that safety comes first, and I am glad to be associated with DBS’ campaign as it emphasises on the importance of safety in every aspect.”

With some major cities, including Mumbai, still under lockdown, Sachin’s segments of the campaign were shot at his home. The outdoor scenes of the TVC were shot with a minimal crew in Goa, whilst adhering to strict protocols and with necessary precautions such as social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectants and PPE gear.

Neel Roy Cruz, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, said, “From a creative point of view, this was one of the most challenging projects we have executed. How does one conceptualise and create a film when the whole world is confined to their homes? Just like our film narrative, we partnered with talented professionals and executed the film with all safety protocols. The very project itself stands testimony to the message we are trying to convey to our customers. Another interesting aspect of the campaign is that the idea for the film script came from one of Sachin Tendulkar’s video challenge, which went viral and was trending during the nationwide lockdown.”

As the country and the world collectively defends against the COVID-19 pandemic, DBS Bank India, has taken extensive precautionary measures to safeguard customers and staff. The bank offers an array of digital products and services to enable customers to enjoy a seamless and secure banking experience from anywhere.

Since the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary, DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) in 2019, the bank has built a greater scale in India by adopting a ‘phygital’ model. Named ‘Safest Bank in Asia’ for 11 consecutive years, DBS has been on an ongoing journey to shape the future of banking. It has designed end-to-end digitised solutions to seamlessly interweave banking into a customer’s everyday life, by making it a part of their ecosystem.

For the complete brand film, please visit: https://go.dbs.com/safetycomesfirst-india