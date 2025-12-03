DC Byte Partners with SweDCI to Strengthen Data Centre Transparency in Sweden

London, United Kingdom. Dec 3: DC Byte is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Swedish Datacenter Industry Association (SweDCI). This collaboration brings together Sweden’s leading industry organisation and the world’s most comprehensive data centre intelligence platform. The partnership supports both organisations’ shared goal of improving transparency, access to reliable data and informed decision making across Sweden and the wider Nordic region.

SweDCI will draw on DC Byte’s market intelligence to support its engagement with members, policymakers and investors. This strengthens industry dialogue with trusted and independent data. It also helps SweDCI communicate Sweden’s market developments with greater clarity at conferences, public forums and stakeholder discussions.

Ann Wingård, Managing Director of SweDCI said that “SweDCI are looking forward to partnering with DC Byte to get the latest intelligence for the Datacenter Industry in Sweden and the Nordic Region.

Further, we see that the information will be valuable when communicating the development of the Datacenter Industry as a whole, both in dialogues with decision makers and investors, and in conferences where SweDCI is participating.”

For DC Byte, the partnership provides a meaningful platform to contribute to industry wide conversations in a market that continues to grow in regional importance. The collaboration reinforces DC Byte’s role as a trusted source of intelligence for operators, investors and decision makers across Europe.

“Our collaboration with SweDCI underscores our commitment to delivering actionable and up-to-date insights across the data centre industry’s most dynamic regions. Sweden represents a rapidly evolving market and, along with the wider Nordic region, sits at the forefront of the development of AI data centre infrastructure, matching scalability with sustainability. We are excited to partner with an organisation championing responsible growth as Sweden welcomes increasing international investment from data centre stakeholders,” notes Senior Analyst Charlie Enright who covers the Nordic markets. “Our partnership with SweDCI reflects our commitment to supporting transparent and informed growth across the Nordic region. Sweden is an important and fast evolving data centre market. We are proud to work with an organisation that shares our focus on data quality, industry collaboration and long-term development of digital infrastructure,” said Scott Roots, VP of Sales EMEA, DC Byte.

DC Byte looks forward to further collaboration as both organisations continue to champion reliable insight and evidence-based planning within Sweden’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.