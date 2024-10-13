DCM Shriram Ltd. Awarded Bronze Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment 2024

Chandigarh, 13th October 2024: DCM Shriram Ltd., a conglomerate with businesses in Agri-Rural, Chloro Vinyl and Value Added, announced that it has been awarded the Bronze Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment for the first time. This accolade places the company in the top 35% of companies globally within its sector. The EcoVadis Sustainability rating methodology aims to measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system through three management pillars: Policies, Actions, and Results.

This is DCM Shriram’s second year of participation in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, during which the company has made a significant leap in its overall Sustainability Scorecard, improving from 45 out of 100 last year to 62 out of 100 in the latest evaluation. This marked improvement highlights the company’s commitment to integrating ESG principles into its business operations and ensuring sustainable growth.

Ajay S Shriram, Chairman and Sr. Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd, commented, “We are honoured to receive the Bronze Medal from EcoVadis. This achievement not only reflects our persistent efforts to embed sustainable practices across our operations but also amplifies our commitment to pursuing excellence in environmental stewardship, ethical business practices, and social responsibility. As we celebrate this success, we are inspired to set even higher benchmarks for ourselves, ensuring that our sustainability initiatives continue to evolve and align with global standards.”

EcoVadis is a global leader in assessing corporate sustainability, evaluating over 130,000 companies across the world. The assessment covers 21 criteria across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. DCM Shriram’s strong performance reflects its commitment to responsible business practices and its focus on sustainable development in the long term.