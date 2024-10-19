Dear Flor Launches First Line of Vegan, Filipino-Flavored Cannabis Edibles in the U.S.

New York, NY, October 19, 2024 — Dear Flor, the first independent, Filipino, and woman-owned cannabis company making vegan edibles with 100% Filipino flavors, is proud to announce the launch of its online sales for adults 21 and over. With four uniquely crafted products, Dear Flor brings rich and diverse Filipino flavors to the world of cannabis edibles:

Dear Flor Ube Boba: 5mg THC : 3 mg CBN – An indulgent (but not too sweet) gummy for that last best bite before bedtime.

Dear Flor Buko Pandan: 5mg THC : 5 mg CBD – A calming and refreshing blend that brings the freshness of young coconut with the herbal, vanilla notes of pandan to every bite.

Dear Flor Calamansi: 5mg THC : 5 mg CBG – A zesty twist with a hint of citrus that packs a punch.

Dear Flor Mango: 5mg THC – Dive into the tropical, sun-ripened taste of the Philippines’ national fruit.

For people interested in trying all four flavors, Dear Flor has also launched the Halo-Halo variety pack. The word halo-halo means “mix-mix” in Tagalog and is the name of a popular shaved ice dessert in the Philippines.

“At Dear Flor, we’re on a mission to share Filipino culture one flavor at a time, and taking our gummies national is just the start,” said Lisa Angulo Reid, CEO of Dear Flor. “As a proud Filipina-owned business, we’re excited to introduce these authentic flavors in a new way, while providing a vegan-friendly and high-quality option for cannabis consumers.”

The products retail for $30 per pack online, but for Filipino American History Month, all orders are 20% off until the end of October.