Deccan AI launches Deccan Experts – premium network powering trusted AI training and evaluation

Mumbai, Dec 12th: As frontier AI labs race to build reliable AI systems, the primary bottleneck is shifting from Compute GPUs to data. Deccan AI, a Bay Area‑headquartered company with deep roots in India, today announced the launch of Deccan AI Experts – a specialized expert talent network for the top 1% of India’s professionals that can leverage the company’s tech platform to directly contribute to AI model training and evaluation.

Founded by Rukesh Reddy (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), Deccan AI partners with leading global labs and technology companies to deliver complex, high‑fidelity data and evaluation projects. The company combines human expertise and AI‑driven precision through its proprietary Databench platform and a Human + AI Quality Playbook that embeds peer review, gold labels, and anomaly detection. This fusion of precision engineering and human insight has powered projects for big tech and top AI research labs worldwide. Deccan AI Experts is not just a network – it is the intelligence behind intelligent systems, where the world’s sharpest minds choreograph the environments in which models learn to reason, decide, and improve.

Building the World’s Largest Expert Network for Frontier AI

In just over two years, Deccan AI has built one of the world’s largest and most advanced expert networks for human‑in‑the‑loop AI development. As of December 2025, the company hosts over 1 million registered and vetted freelancers in its talent pool, with a deep bench of over 12,000+ rigorously vetted specialists ready for deployment on high‑complexity AI workflows.

Every Deccan AI Expert passes a multi‑stage selection process, including domain reasoning tests, simulation‑based project trials, and continuous quality assessments, with only the top percentile progressing into the expert layer. Over the last quarter alone, the company invested 500+ hours of structured training, including onboarding, and advanced workshops on reasoning, coding, Text2SQL, and multimodal evaluation.

This focus on excellence ensures each expert aligns with enterprise‑grade standards in reliability, domain depth, and ethical accountability – the pillars of world‑class AI development. In a world where GPU time is abundant but thoughtful human judgment is scarce, Deccan AI Experts sets a new benchmark where skill is measured not by title, but by clarity of thought, quality of reasoning, and the ability to encode that judgment into data models can truly learn from.

Talent Rooted in Academic and Professional Merit

Deccan AI Experts is built for India’s creme-de-la-creme – exceptional individuals from

IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, premier law and business schools, and top PhD programs who want to shape the real future of AI. The network spans undergraduates, postgraduates, and master’s‑degree holders across engineering, medicine, law, finance, and many more enabling unmatched domain diversity for clients.

According to internal data, 45.91% of undergraduate experts and 47.75% of postgraduate experts come from Tier‑1 institutions. Combined, these cohorts represent over three‑quarters of all registered learners on the platform, reinforcing Deccan AI’s position as an elite academic‑industry bridge.

Powering Human + AI Collaboration at Scale

At the center of Deccan AI’s operations lies the Databench platform – a proprietary infrastructure that allocates work based on expertise, performance history, compliance, and language depth, and embeds a multi‑layered quality architecture of gold‑label systems, peer validation, and graded approval gates.

In Deccan AI’s workflows, a high‑quality data point is never a single click; it is the outcome of structured debate between annotators, reviewers, and the interfaces that guide their work. Experts design task curricula, escalate ambiguous cases, and surface edge scenarios, turning data production into an ongoing scientific dialogue rather than a one‑way labeling pipeline.

This architecture powers high‑stakes, domain‑sensitive projects – from reasoning augmentation and agentic evaluations to multimodal annotation and RLHF workflows. As enterprises deploy AI into regulated, customer‑facing, and high‑consequence environments, Deccan AI’s tiered QA and expert network have become synonymous with reliability and depth. In an age where AI thinks faster than ever, Deccan AI ensures it also thinks correctly – aligned with human context, constraints, and consequences.

A Future Where AI Expands Human Potential

Founder and CEO Rukesh Reddy said, “AI will not replace people. But AI built without people will fall short. The world needs systems that learn from reasoning, not repetition – and from expertise, not approximation. Deccan AI Experts is our commitment to building AI that is accurate, accountable, and ready for the real world.”

True to this belief, Deccan AI is reimagining what inclusive work in the AI economy can look like. The platform offers location freedom, project‑based earnings, and flexible scheduling for people often excluded from traditional employment – from returning mothers and armed‑forces spouses to professionals with disabilities and students in smaller towns.

By bridging skill, purpose, and global opportunity, Deccan AI Experts is turning freelancing into a path toward inclusive growth, professional mastery, and financial independence. It stands on a simple truth: the future of AI will be decided less by how many parameters we can stack, and more by whose judgment we choose to encode.

As the world moves toward AI built on human judgment, Deccan AI is becoming a foundation for that transformation – a place where expertise meets impact, where datasets are made rather than merely found, and where intelligence itself learns to be human again.