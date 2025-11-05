Decentralizing Service: A Shift Toward Faster and Smarter Customer Care in the UAE

By Jaishankar K. Nair, Head of Services, MHAO Group

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 5 November 2025: Across the UAE, expectations around after sales care are changing. Once seen purely as repair work, service has become an integral part of the customer experience, often influencing purchasing decisions as much as price or performance.

In recent years, the country’s growing appetite for premium and energy efficient appliances has created new pressure on service networks. According to independent market research, the UAE home appliances sector is expected to approach AED 18 billion by 2028, with after sales and repair services valued at more than AED 1.2 billion a year. These figures tell a wider story: households and institutions are investing in longevity, reliability and of course convenience.

That shift is driving companies to rethink how service is delivered. Centralized models, where customers in one place depend on facilities hundreds of kilometres away, are giving way to localized networks designed for speed and accessibility. For instance, Homewide’s new service hub in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah district illustrates this transition. Technicians can now diagnose and resolve issues closer to where customers live, reducing turnaround times and improving communication.

Beyond convenience, decentralization has practical and environmental value. When appliances are repaired quickly with genuine parts, their lifespan extends, reducing electronic waste and supporting household sustainability goals. It also strengthens consumer confidence by ensuring warranty compliance and transparent accountability.

There is a human dimension as well. New regional service hubs create skilled technical roles, provide training opportunities, and advance Emiratization targets by preparing local talent for specialized after sales careers.

What is emerging is a service ecosystem built not only on technology but on proximity, both physical and relational. In an era when customers expect immediacy, the ability to solve problems locally may soon define brand reputation across industries.

The lesson for businesses is clear: in a fast-moving market, excellence is no longer measured by how many products you sell, but by how effectively you stand behind them.