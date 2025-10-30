Defined by Results, Driven by Relationships CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED Q2 FY26 RESULTS

Mumbai / Jalandhar, October 30, 2025: Capital Small Finance Bank Limited, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 showcasing steady and relationship-led growth across key business metrics. The Bank continued to strengthen its retail franchise, delivering consistent performance in advances, deposits, and profitability despite a fluid economic environment.

Mr. Sarvjit Singh Samra, Managing Director & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank, said: “The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was marked by healthy credit offtake and stable margins, reflecting the strength of our core operating model.

Our total deposits reached ₹9,317 crore, up ~20% year-on-year, with CASA at 33.9%, highlighting the stability of our retail deposit franchise. Gross advances stood at ₹7,907 crore, growing ~18% year-on-year, supported by healthy disbursement activity across mortgage, MSME, and agriculture segments. Disbursements during the quarter rose to ₹805 crore, up 36% year-on-year, aided by festive demand, improved business sentiment, and strong rural cash flows. Asset quality remained stable with gross NPA at 2.70% and net NPA at 1.38%, reflecting continued prudence and strong recoveries. Our Net interest margin Stood at 4.0%, and profit after tax at ₹35 crore, up 5% year-on-year, supported by steady operating performance.

We are confident that with the supportive macro backdrop — including benign inflation, GST-led consumption boost, and strong festive momentum — we are well-positioned to sustain healthy growth in deposits and advances in the second half of the year.”

Recent Developments