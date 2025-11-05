Delhi, the Countdown’s coming to an end Nykaaland 3.0 is here

Delhi, 05th November 2025: Delhi, it’s finally happening. Nykaaland is coming to town, and trust us, you’re not ready for how huge this is going to be. From November 7–9, 2025, the NSIC Grounds, Okhla will turn into a giant beauty playground where you can swatch, sip, dance, and basically live your best glam life.

After two sold-out editions, Nykaaland is making its Delhi debut bolder and glossier than ever. Picture this: over 60 beauty brands (yes, sixty!), from the ones you’ve been stalking online to the ones you’ve been dreaming of trying IRL.

Best of Beauty Under One Roof

From Kylie Cosmetics, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, YSL Beauty, and iT Cosmetics to the exclusive launch of MILK Makeup on Nykaa at Nykaaland, this is where global beauty dreams come alive.

Viral K-Beauty For All Your Glass Skin Routines

Adding to global icons comes 15+ Korean brands including Laneige, TIRTIR, Beauty of Joseon, and Innisfree, serving glass skin goals, juicy tints, and glow-from-within skincare. It’s your passport to the world of beauty, all in one place, IRL.

Celebrities You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off!

This year’s icons bring every shade of star power to Nykaaland. Nykaa Cosmetics’ ambassador Rasha Thadani kicks off the festival on 7th November with her fresh, playful charm. Wrapping up the weekend on 9th November, Aditi Rao Hydari brings her radiant grace for L’Oréal Paris, joined by Taapsee Pannu Ambassador of Swiss Beauty,whose bold, fearless energy closes the festival on a high note. Together, they embody every mood and moment that makes Nykaaland shine.

Masterclasses With Beauty Mavericks You Can’t Miss

From Daniel Bauer’s cinematic looks kicking off on 8th November, 1:30 PM, and Mehak Oberoi’s red carpet glam session later that evening, to TIRTIR ft. Meera Sakhrani’s quick glow-ups on 9th November afternoon, followed by Namrata Soni’s bridal magic and Saikat Chakraborty & Leiya Phinao Ningshen’s immersive artistry experience with MAC Cosmetics, these sessions are where artistry meets inspo and your next big makeup moment is born.

Eat, Sip, Repeat

Beauty may take center stage, but the food is pure main-character energy too. From Slink & Bardot’s signature cocktails and Subko’s artisanal brews to Fat Lulu’s wood-fired pizzas, Tibb’s Frankies, and Bobakat’s boba, every bite and sip is an adventure from Delhi to Mumbai’s heroes.

When the Beats Drop

Get ready for three days of pure musical magic 6.30pm onwards!

Day 1: Groove to DJ MoCity, DDC Soundsystem, and Nida as they spin house, disco, and global beats.

Day 2: Feel the vibes with soulful sets by Gini and the one and only Prateek Kuhad.

Day 3: Close out in style with Dot., Panjabi MC, and Jonita Gandhi, bringing the perfect mix of indie, bhangra, and Bollywood energy.

Step Into the Experience

This year, Nykaaland is turning up the interactivity with immersive zones designed to make you part of the action. At the Nykaa Play Arena, dive into hands-on beauty experiences and playful product challenges. Don’t miss the Spotlight Stage by H&M, where fashion meets beauty in a dynamic showcase of multiple artists.

So whether you’re here to glow, groove, or just live your best beauty life, Nykaaland 2025 promises three days of pure, unapologetic fun.

Grab your tickets exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination and get ready to say: See you at Nykaaland!