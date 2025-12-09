Delhivery Launches ‘Delhivery International’ for Indian MSMEs

Bengaluru, India Dec 09th: Delhivery , India’s largest integrated logistics services provider, today announced the launch of Delhivery International , an Economy Air Parcel service designed to make global exports affordable, simple and more reliable for SMEs and enterprise customers across India. This is in addition to the company’s existing Express Air Parcel service. , India’s largest integrated logistics services provider, today announced the launch of, an Economy Air Parcel service designed to make global exports affordable, simple and more reliable for SMEs and enterprise customers across India. This is in addition to the company’s existing Express Air Parcel service.

“Many SMEs face hurdles in cross-border logistics due to high international shipping costs, further compounded by complex and geography-specific documentation requirements, unpredictable delivery timelines and a pervasive lack of shipment visibility. Delhivery International , available through the Delhivery One platform, addresses these issues by providing our MSME customers a streamlined booking experience with multiple shipping options, real-time rates and end-to-end visibility from pickup to final delivery. By leveraging Delhivery ’s domestic network, the service ensures that MSMEs even in remote clusters of India can access international markets,” said Vani Venkatesh, Chief Business Officer at Delhivery .