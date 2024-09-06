Deme by Gabriella Made its International Runway Debut: Took Dubai Fashion Week by Storm!

Dubai Fashion Week witnessed a mesmerising display of cultural influences and contemporary elegance as Deme by Gabriella took the runway by storm. Celebrated for its ability to blend cultural nuances with modern fashion, Deme by Gabriella unveiled its latest collection that pays homage to Gabriella’s rich Greek Cypriot heritage and diverse experiences across Africa and India.

“Showcasing at Dubai Fashion Week is a dream come true. We have an immensely growing client base in the UAE and were keen to show them our new collection. It was a chance to connect with a diverse audience and showcase the brand we have created to a global audience,” states Gabriella.

Inspired by the bold, strong women who have shaped Gabriella’s life, the collection showcases Gabriella’s signature style: a fusion of timeless draped silhouettes and the fierce strength of the modern warrior. Each piece is designed to evoke a deep emotional connection, allowing the wearer to experience the essence of powerful femininity.

“The inspiration for this collection comes from the women who have influenced my life—those who are unafraid to embrace their strength and sensuality while maintaining an air of grace,” says Gabriella. “I wanted to create pieces that are not just garments, but experiences that resonate deeply with the wearer.”

A tribute to powerful femininity, this collection merges structured, elevated workwear with flowing, toga-inspired gowns. Gabriella fuses the timeless elegance of draped silhouettes with the fierce strength of the modern warrior, where the aura of a high priestess meets contemporary fashion. Tailored suits are enhanced with intricate draping, capturing the essence of a modern-day goddess—poised, powerful, and ready to conquer the world with grace. Each piece is designed to evoke a deep emotional connection, creating an experience that resonates deeply when worn.

Gabriella’s latest collection is a testament to the beauty of cultural fusion and the strength of femininity. Perfect for the August-Winter season, these transitional pieces are designed for women who embody both elegance and resilience.

The collection will be available in select stores and online starting tonight.