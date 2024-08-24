Derech Shalom Center Inc. Announces Resignation of Former President, Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan

Suffern, NY, August 24, 2024 — The Derech Shalom Center Inc. today announced that Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan has resigned from his role as President of the organization, effective August 14, 2024. Rabbi Kahan has chosen to step down from his position in order to pursue other endeavors.

Rabbi Kahan has played a significant role in the leadership and development of Derech Shalom Center Inc. during his tenure. His contributions have been instrumental in advancing the organization’s mission and outreach within the community.

As of his resignation date 8/14/2024, Rabbi Kahan is no longer affiliated with the Derech Shalom Center Inc. at any capacity. The organization expresses its gratitude for his service and wishes him success in his future pursuits.

We are pleased to announce that our new President is Abraham Joshua Krispin. During this transition the service will remain unaffected, the Derech Shalom Center Inc. remains committed to its mission of offering comprehensive holistic mental health services. The board and leadership team are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and continued service to the community.