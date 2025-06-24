Design POV 2025 – A Visionary Showcase Shaping the Future of Indian Design & Architecture

This June, the heart of Mumbai will beat to a new rhythm of design. Design POV, taking place from June 27–29, 2025, at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, is poised to become a cultural landmark event for India’s design ecosystem, a dynamic convergence of architecture, interior innovation, visual art, and material craft. Design POV is not merely a showcase. It is the place to be for India’s design intelligentsia, a living dialogue between thought and form, concept and creation. Presented by Tabu and Elite Building Materials (EBM) with Design Partner, Birla Opus Paints, and conceptualized and executed by Totality Solutions, this year’s theme “Echoes of Tomorrow.”

At the center of the spectacle lies The Core, a curated experience where 19 of India’s leading design studios embark on a journey of exploration to reimagine spaces, products, and experiences that envision the future while staying rooted in the cultural traditions and practices of the past. Each of these studios will be given an 800 sq ft blank space to showcase their masterpieces. The theme for this year, “Echoes of Tomorrow,” is a powerful invitation for each studio to project their vision of the future, expressed through materiality, form, and storytelling.

Participating studios include:

A Design Co. (Gowri Adappa), Atrey & Associates (Arun Sharma), Cityspace’ 82 Architects (Sumit Dhawan), Design Doodle (Maha K & Vijay Kumar), Design Studio (Ameet Mirpuri), Gayathri & Namith Architects (Gayathri Shetty & Namith Varma), HPA Design (Hiren Patel), Purple Backyard (Kumpal Vaid), Quirk Studio (Disha Bhavsar & Shivani Ajmera), Red Architects (Rajiv Parekh, Ekta Parekh & Maithili Raut), Rohit Bhoite House of Design (Rohit Bhoite), Sanjyt Syngh (Sanjyt Syngh), Sona Reddy Studio (Sona Reddy), Spaces & Design (Pooja Bihani), Studio Design Inc. (Khushboo Khandelwal & Kunal Khandelwal), Studio Nishita Kamdar (Nishita Kamdar), Sumessh Menon Associates (Sumessh Menon), Talati & Partners LLP (Amit Surve), The BNK Group (Behzad Kharas).

In addition to architectural installations, multimedia artists will contribute immersive art interventions, designed to complement and challenge the boundaries of spatial design.

The event will also feature live panels and conversations, engaging thought leaders across design, architecture, curation, and materials.

“For me, this is completely experimental, and that’s what excites everyone. It’s the first time someone is doing something truly out of the box. We’re exploring new materials, new concepts, things that haven’t been done before,” said Sumessh Menon of Sumessh Menon Associates

The event is brought to life with the support of luxury material and product brands like Wriver, Colosseum, Swamy Marmo, Sunroof, Hybec, and Embellish, brands whose creations enable the participating studios to craft spaces that embody the spirit of The Core. They play a vital role in translating creative vision into tangible experience, underscoring a shared commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and design excellence.

Design POV is where India’s design pulse will be measured, shaped, and shared. This is where you come not just to see what’s new, but to understand what’s next. For every design mind, Design POV is not to be missed. It is India’s design moment, bold, curated, and unforgettable.