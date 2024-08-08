Deutsche Aircraft Collaborates with SASMOS HET for the Cutting-edge D328eco™ Programme

8th Aug 2024 Bangalore, Karnataka, India Deutsche Aircraft proudly announces a strategic partnership with SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd., marking a significant milestone in their efforts to advance aerospace engineering worldwide.

In this groundbreaking collaboration, SASMOS HET Technologies will provide specialised design and development of Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS), enhancing the cutting-edge 40-seater regional turboprop from Deutsche Aircraft, the D328eco. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation and expert craftsmanship, with SASMOS bringing their expertise to this collaboration.

Nico Neumann, COO at Deutsche Aircraft, states, “We are excited to welcome SASMOS HET Technologies as a partner of the D328eco programme. Their reputation for developing and delivering top-tier aerospace wiring solutions aligns perfectly with our needs for the D328eco. This partnership promises to advance our aircraft programme and set new industry standards.”

“Being chosen by Deutsche Aircraft is a significant recognition for us,” says Chandrashekar H.G., CMD of SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd. “This partnership affirms our position as innovators in aerospace technology and strengthens our commitment to become leaders in the industry.”

This collaboration will not only propel the D328eco to new heights but also solidify the leadership that Deutsche Aircraft has shown in the global aerospace market. Both Deutsche Aircraft and SASMOS expect this partnership to yield significant advancements in operational efficiencies and industry-leading innovations.