Developers Redefining Modern Living to Enhance the Luxury Housing in India: Co- Founder BOP.in

New Delhi: The luxury housing market in India has steeply grown on the curve, driven by a paradigm shift in real estate offerings. From selling homes to merely selling homes, the developers have evolved to making living spaces that respond to the high-value buyer’s aspirations regarding comfort, functionality, and exclusivity in one location.

According to Mr. Gaurav Mavi, co-founder of BOP.in, the premium segment grew by a tremendous 37.8 per cent with prime hubs becoming metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bangalore this year.