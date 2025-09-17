Dharav High School Gurugram Sparks Joy of Reading with a Lively Reading Retreat

Gurugram, September 17, 2025 — In a mission to establish a greater connect between storytelling and foster all-round growth, Dharav High School, Gurugram, hosted a Reading Retreat for children aged 3-10 years. The event celebrated the power of storytelling as a pathway to learning, reinforcing the school’s commitment to shaping young personalities through creativity, curiosity, and shared experiences.

The retreat brought together over 100 children and their parents, who experienced first-hand how reading can transcend classrooms and textbooks to become a joyful, shared journey. Through storytelling corners, playful word games, and musical activities, the day highlighted how simple yet thoughtful interactions can spark creativity, nurture curiosity, and encourage self-expression in young minds.

Speaking about the initiative, Principal Ms. Ritu Jawa said, “Storytelling is the stepping stone to give wings to the imagination of little ones, helping them shape a greater future for themselves and the community. It instils a habit of original thinking and thus paves way for a meaningful approach towards learning. ”

The event saw equal participation from the Parents who reiterated how storytelling played an important part in their own life journeys. It was observed that the habit of reading not only transforms the character but helps in bonding and team work as well.

With stories, smiles, and families connecting through interactive learning, the Reading Retreat showcased Dharav High School’s dedication to weaving storytelling into education. Under the leadership of Chairperson Ms. Devyani Jaipuria and Director Ms. Aditi Misra, the school harnesses stories to inspire creativity, nurture empathy, and foster values, empowering students to grow into curious and compassionate individuals ready for a dynamic world.