DHL Implements Generative AI to Streamline Operations and Boost Accuracy

Dubai, UAE, October 24, 2024: DHL Supply Chain has launched a significant venture into Generative AI, developed with the support of Boston Consulting Group (BCG). DHL is deploying a suite of innovative AI applications at scale to enhance its data management and analytics capabilities, aiming to improve the provision of insights and directly unlock greater value for customers. This strategic initiative marks a pivotal step in DHL Supply Chain’s wider efforts to harness the potential of AI and to improve customer experience.

DHL Supply Chain’s first key Gen AI application is a sophisticated data cleansing tool utilized by its in-house Solutions Design team. It cleans, sorts and provides an initial analysis of data submitted by potential customers, ensuring DHL engineers have accurate data for designing logistics solutions quickly and efficiently. This not only enhances the effectiveness of solutions provided but also significantly reduces the time to market.

The second Gen AI application supports the sales teams by providing insight during the initial stages of proposal development. The tool enables faster analysis of the customer’s requirements, enabling the sales team to quickly create more accurate and personalized proposals, that cover each customer’s unique requirements. By handling the preliminary data management, this tool allows the sales teams to devote more attention to specific customer challenges.

In addition, DHL is making use of commercially available solutions with embedded Gen AI to support processes in their legal and customer support teams. These tools can assist with tasks such as summarizing customer queries, processing legal documents and general support with customer query resolution. By taking advantage of AI in these areas, DHL Supply Chain enhances operational efficiency and ensures a seamless customer experience.

“These AI-driven tools are not just technological novelties, but practical applications aimed at transforming key business processes”, says Sally Miller, Global Chief Information Officer at DHL Supply Chain. “It is crucial to note that our AI applications are focused on enhancing our analytics capabilities to provide deeper insights and unlock greater value for our customers. These initiatives underscore our commitment to being even more customer-centric, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their needs with greater precision and efficiency, by using cutting-edge technology.”

Markus Voss, Global Chief Development Officer at DHL Supply Chain, stated: “Generative AI is transforming how we manage data and develop proposals. By cleaning and assessing data from potential customers before designing logistics concepts, our engineers can be far more productive. Similarly, Gen AI’s role in helping us read and assess proposals, allows us to focus on delivering tailored solutions. As part of DHL Group’s commitment to innovation, we are also exploring AI applications in other commercial environments to further enhance operational excellence.”

With the support of BCG X, the tech build and design unit of Boston Consulting Group, DHL Supply Chain has built these use cases internally, ensuring they are tailored to fit the needs of customers and employees. A dedicated Generative AI team has been established in DHL Supply Chain to manage these current applications and drive future AI developments.