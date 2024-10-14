Diamond Parks, Lohegaon Named Pune’s No. 1 Edutainment Destination at the EGN Education Leadership Summit and Awards

Pune, 14th October 2024: Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, is proud to announce its recognition as Pune’s No. 1 Edutainment Destination in the “Service of the Year” category at the prestigious EGN Education Leadership Summit and Awards, organized by EGN India by Study’n’Learn. The award was accepted by Mr. Hitesh Patwa, Director of Diamond Parks, at a ceremony held at Four Points by Sheraton.

This accolade highlights Diamond Parks’ commitment to providing a unique blend of education and entertainment, making it a top destination for school visits and educational tours. The park’s contributions to educational tourism were acknowledged in front of an esteemed audience of leaders and educators.

Mr. Abhimanyu Kashalkar, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Diamond Parks, shared the park’s journey and the factors behind its growing success. “Diamond Parks, Lohegaon has always prioritized the safety and enjoyment of our young guests,” said Mr. Kashalkar. Mr. Arjun Indulkar, Managing Director of Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, which comes under the umbrella of Indulkar Group further added, “From our 20+ thrilling rides to the comprehensive safety measures in place, we ensure a top-tier experience. Our dedication has earned us a 4.1 Google rating and ISO 9001:2015 certification.”

Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, is renowned for its farm visits, experiential learning activities, and adventure programs, all supervised by trained marshals. Its “Hop A Little” soft play zone provides a safe, engaging space for younger children. The park’s dedication to student well-being extends to its nutritious, hygienic meals, thoughtfully prepared to cater to children of all ages.

Over the last two decades, Diamond Parks has won the trust of more than 3,000 schools and over 1 million visitors. This award is a testament to its leadership in the edutainment space, solidifying its position as Pune’s premier destination for educational tours.