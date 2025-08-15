Dig Secures $14M Series A to Revolutionize Social-Video Intelligence

Funding co-led by New Era Capital Partners and Osage Venture Partners will fuel worldwide go-to-market expansion and deepen the company’s patented AI platform, now used by more than 70 enterprise customers

New York, NY, August 15, 2025 — Dig, the Social Video Intelligence platform that gives enterprises the visibility and speed to detect and respond to fast-moving narratives across the most influential video platforms, today announced it has closed a $14 million Series A financing round. The investment was co-led by New Era Capital Partners and Osage Venture Partners, with participation from 97212 Ventures, Maccabee Ventures, Ginossar Ventures, Itai Tsiddon, and other investors.

Unlike text-only social listening platforms that rely on keyword matching and Boolean queries, Dig’s video-first LLM-native platform understands briefs and research questions, and is able to detect more than 90 percent of relevant videos, images, or text posts, automatically filtering out irrelevant mentions by matching narratives rather than keywords. Moreover, Dig automatically detects social network policy violations, such as disinformation or deepfakes, and alerts communications teams immediately, prioritizing the threat and recommending next steps before it escalates.

“Social video builds and breaks reputations faster than any other medium. Our mission is to give brands immediate, precise visibility into those narratives, along with the tools to respond before risk becomes a crisis,” said Ofer Familier, Co-founder & CEO of Dig. “With support from New Era, Osage, and our other partners, we’re doubling down on product innovation and bringing Dig’s value to marketing, communications, and insight teams worldwide.”

Dig’s current customers include global luxury brands, CPG and fashion brand houses, and Fortune 500 tech firms, who leverage Dig for unique, advanced reputation and insights services, such as early detection of viral narratives, brand perception benchmarking tracker, dynamic customer cohort segmentation, campaign and narrative impact analysis, and others. Dig’s platform is deployed across brand, consumer insights, communications, and social media functions.

The growth of social video platforms, such as TikTok, has led to the video takeover of social media. 2025 is estimated to be the first year in which more than 50% of social media posts will be video posts. This number is expected to grow substantially in the coming years with the emergence of generative video platforms like Veo-3. In a world dominated by social video, the lack of automation leaves brand and insights teams blind to fast-moving risks and consumer signals.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue partnering with Dig as they build the future of social video intelligence. When we first backed Dig at Seed, the team predicted video would eclipse text as the language of the internet”, said Ran Simha, Managing Partner, New Era Capital Partners. “Their growth, to more than 70 enterprise deployments in under 18 months, proves that thesis, and we’re excited to help scale a category-defining company. Brands today face both immense opportunity and real risk in the world of social video – content spreads faster than ever, and a single post can influence perception globally within minutes. Dig’s technology empowers companies to truly understand and manage this dynamic landscape, turning social video from a source of unpredictable risk into a strategic growth channel.”

“Dig pairs computer-vision depth with a business model that meets Fortune 500 security and ROI standards,” said Nate Lentz from Osage Venture Partners. “The speed at which customers move from proof-of-concept to production is unlike anything we’ve seen in market intelligence software”, he added.

Dig will utilize the new capital to scale global sales and marketing, expand coverage across additional video and messaging networks, and continue to enhance its proprietary AI stack, including in-house large language models that reduce compute costs by up to 100 times compared to off-the-shelf services.