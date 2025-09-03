Digamber Finance Expands Loan Portfolio, Projects RS 150 Cr AUM Growth in FY26

Digamber Capfin Limited (Digamber Finance), a leading NBFC-MFI, announced a major expansion of its loan portfolio with a strategic foray into the small business lending category. This move is projected to add approximately ₹150 crore to its Assets Under Management (AUM) in FY 2025–26, representing a growth of around 20% over its current AUM of ~₹700 crore.

The expansion begins with the launch of its first dedicated Small Business Loan Branch in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company plans to replicate this specialized branch model across 10 states in the coming fiscal year to address the massive $240 billion credit gap faced by India’s MSME sector.

To support this growth, Digamber Finance will undertake significant hiring in an innovative, cost-effective model. The company will recruit 200-250 new employees on a work-from-home basis across these 10 states. These digitally-enabled employees will report into the new Small Business Loan branches and the Head Office, enhancing reach while optimizing operational costs.

Speaking on the development, Amit Jain, Promoter & Whole-Time Director, Digamber Capfin Limited, said, “This expansion is a strategic evolution from our core JLG-based microfinance business. By offering tailored individual loans and financial solutions to small entrepreneurs, we are not just diversifying our portfolio but also tapping into a significant growth opportunity. Our digitally-integrated WFH hiring model allows us to scale efficiently and serve wider geographies, directly contributing to our projected AUM growth and the broader vision of financial inclusion.”

This new vertical will offer a comprehensive suite of products, including small business loans and financial product distribution solutions, specifically designed for micro and small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, and vendors. The initiative is supported by the company’s technology hub in Bengaluru, ensuring a digital-first and efficient customer experience.

Building on a strong presence of over 200 branches across eight states and one Union Territory, Digamber Finance is poised to become a long-term partner for India’s small business ecosystem, driving both its own growth and the economic empowerment of millions of entrepreneurs.