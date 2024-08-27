Digit Insurance’s new “That’s It” campaign ad with Virat Kohli focuses on easy two-wheeler claims submission

Bengaluru 27 August 2024: Go Digit General Insurance Limited (Digit Insurance), one of India’s leading new-age insurance companies, unveiled the second ad with its brand ambassador Virat Kohli for its latest brand campaign “That’s it!”. The campaign, through a unique motor claims scenario, focuses on “doubt” that people feel when it comes to the insurance claims submission process turns into “delight” when they experience Digit Insurance’s seamless and easy process of filing a claim.

AD STORYLINE

The Digit Insurance ad opens with a humorous and relatable scenario: Virat Kohli, seen in the avatar of an uncle (chachu) along with the young bhatiji (niece) face an unexpected challenge—their beloved bike is vandalized by a mischievous monkey. The once pristine two-wheeler scooter now has a severely damaged seat and has multiple scratches on the vehicle. The duo, anticipating a long and tedious insurance claim submission process, exchange worried glances and decided to call Digit Insurance Customer Happiness team to file their claim.

Their concerns, however, are quickly dismissed when they contact Digit Insurance’s customer happiness team. A friendly customer service representative assures them that the claims submission process is remarkably simple, requiring them to simply upload a video of the damage. This unexpected ease transforms the initial doubt and anxiety into surprise and delight, as Kohli and his niece exclaim, “That’s It!” in unison with the customer representative replying “That’s Digit!”.

In FY 2023-24, the company has settled 1,200+ 2-wheeler claims due to damage caused by monkeys. Digit saw a 43% increase YoY in the same period, with more than Rs 40 lakh paid for such claims.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Tanya Marwah, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Digit Insurance, said, “Two-wheeler insurance buying is usually an uninvolved choice wherein a lot of thought typically doesn’t go into the kind of insurer you pick. Nervousness or delight is felt when the time comes to file a claim. The aim of this ad campaign was to showcase how fast and delightful the claims experience is even when it comes to small-ticket claims of two-wheelers. Claims is the ultimate moment of truth for any insurer and Digit’s focus is always focused on customer delight when they experience our claims servicing.”

Its first ad under the That’s It! campaign went live during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June, reaching an estimate of more than 19 million viewers. The campaign was also showcased in India cricket tour of Zimbabwe and the tour of Sri Lanka, reaching an estimate of more than 38 million viewers. The campaign is now currently being showcased across YouTube, Meta, Hotstar and various other OTT and social media platforms.