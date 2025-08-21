Digitide and Abra Benefits Forge Multi-Year Partnership to Modernize Core Benefits Platform

Bengaluru, India August 21, 2025: Digitide Solutions Limited, an AI-led business and technology value creator has entered into a multi-year, multi-million-dollar strategic partnership with Abra Benefits Inc., a U.S.-based InsurTech company built for benefits brokers, by benefits brokers. Known for its white-labeled enrolment solutions and seamless carrier integrations, Abra is redefining the employee benefits space. As part of this engagement, Digitide will lead the end-to-end modernization and cloud transformation of Abra’s core enrolment platform—enhancing scalability, performance, and the overall user experience.

The initiative marks a significant step in Abra’s long-term vision to simplify and elevate the way employee benefits are delivered and managed. By rearchitecting the platform to be API-first, cloud-native, and fully responsive, the partnership aims to empower brokers, HR administrators, carriers, and employees with a seamless, secure, and intuitive experience.

The engagement will leverage modern technologies including Angular, Java, and MariaDB, with deep third-party API integrations for seamless carrier connectivity. The solution will be hosted on a leading public cloud platform, fortified with DevOps, encryption, data backups, and continuous monitoring, ensuring performance, resilience, and regulatory compliance at scale.

We are excited to partner with Abra Benefits on this transformative engagement, said Gurmeet Chahal, CEO and Executive Director, Digitide Solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing the InsurTech landscape with agile, future-ready platforms. By combining Digitide’s digital engineering capabilities with Abra’s vision for benefits innovation, we’re laying the foundation for a modernized experience that delivers value across the entire employee benefits ecosystem.

The modernized platform will also include enhanced data security with multi-factor authentication (MFA), robust role-based access, workflow automation, and an intuitive self-service interface—designed to reduce administrative burden and drive faster time-to-value.

Andrew Forbes, President, Abra Benefits, added “Our team continues to be impressed with the depth and breadth of knowledge found within the Digitide team. Without that knowledge, we would not have been able to even consider completing this project in the short timeframe necessary. The research of existing platforms in our space, attention to detail, and commitment to understand requests quickly have all been invaluable. We could not be more excited about the potential for a long-term partnership with Digitide”

This partnership further strengthens Digitide’s position as a technology transformation leader in the Employee Benefits and InsurTech sectors, with proven capabilities in modernizing legacy systems for agility, innovation, and long-term scalability.