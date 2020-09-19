Dineout celebrates the onset of cricket season with their 4th edition of ‘Predict & Win’, promotes #KheloIndiaKhaoIndia

As restaurants across the country re-open for business with Unlock 4.0, Dineout – India’s largest dining and restaurant tech company has unveiled the 4th edition of their popular app gamification campaign Predict & Win for the upcoming T20 cricket season. For a country whose religion is cricket, this game season will revive a sense of entertainment and hope after almost 6 months of lockdown and boredom. With the theme of #KheloIndiaKhaoIndia, they are sending out a clarion call to the entire nation where both cricket fans and non-fans can participate to win big.

Dineout is using this opportunity to re-engage and retain customers to their platform and also help their restaurant partners bring back business. Users can participate by predicting the winning team and match scores for every match on the Dineout app to win up to Rs. 450 daily. The winnings can be used by participants to pay restaurant bills and receive discounts on dine-in, takeaway and home delivery across 10000 #SafeToEatOut restaurants, thereby providing the much-needed footfall push at restaurants. They are also giving weekly grand prizes like Club Mahindra 3N/4D Holiday packages, 1-year subscription of cure. fit live membership and Skullcandy Uproar Wireless Headphones to leaderboard winners. To increase the participation in the game, one can invite friends and family to play along and their combined winnings can help win in case of a tie.

Check out their video where they are promoting the cricket season with #2020KaCureT20: https://youtu.be/dSHcvaXxa-I

Announcing the official launch of the 2020 edition of Predict & Win, Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-Founder – Dineout said, “Indians generally find their escape from their daily lives through 3 avenues – Cricket, Food & Cinema, and there has never been a longer lay-off from these popular means of entertainment. With travel and cinema not opening any time soon, Dining out will be the biggest means of leisure in the near future! Moreover, Indians can not wait to return to restaurants and watch their favourite cricketers and teams in action again to return to the good times with Dineout’s Predict & Win.”

Dineout’s Predict & Win first started in 2018, was a pioneer in creating app gamification for sporting events, the first one being for the Football World Cup. In their last edition, the campaign attracted close to 42 lakh predictions and a whopping Rs. 104 crore cashback was given by Dineout. This year, with safety and hygiene being the utmost priority, Dineout is ensuring discovery of restaurants with #SafeToEatOut tags, contactless dining services along with instant discounts using their digital payment service Dineout Pay.