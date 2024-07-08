Diverse Home Loan Options Now Available on Bajaj Markets

8th July 2024 Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Markets ensures a hassle-free borrowing experience to aspiring homeowners. One can now explore a range of options tailored to their needs on the platform and choose a loan offer that aligns with their requirements and preferences.

Some key features and advantages of applying for a home loan on Bajaj Markets are as follows:

Borrowers can get home loans of up to Rs. 15 Crores to purchase a property of their choice

Individuals can repay the loan over tenure of up to 40 years, providing ample time for convenient and stress-free repayment

One can benefit from attractive interest rates starting at 8.50% p.a., leading to long-term savings on repayment costs

Individuals can compare and choose from 10 leading home loan providers, allowing them to select the option that aligns with their financial goals

Beyond home loans, one can get a wide array of financial products, including insurance plans, credit cards, and various investment options, on the Bajaj Markets platform.