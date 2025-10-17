Diwali & Bhai Dooj Tech Surprises: Gifts That Shine

Make this festive season memorable with Sony products designed for every sibling moment. From family gatherings to late-night catch-ups, these stylish devices bring powerful features and vibrant design to your celebrations. Whether it’s a cinematic home experience, crystal-clear music, or capturing memories together, each Sony gift amplifies joy and connection during Diwali and Bhai Dooj, making every shared laugh and story last far beyond the festivities.

WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones

Perfect for festive gifting, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones feature a next-gen HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 that optimizes 12 microphones in real time for unmatched noise cancellation and sound clarity. With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, it precisely tailors noise cancelling to your surroundings. Whether at lively setups or quiet moments, enjoy pure, immersive sound and crystal-clear calls, making it a powerful gift for those who cherish every festive beat and conversation.

SONY ULT TOWER 9 AC Party Speaker

Perfect for festive gifting, the ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC transform any space into a vibrant party zone. With immersive 360° Party Sound and Lights, selectable bass modes, and a TV Sound Booster, they elevate music, karaoke, and entertainment. Portable with handles, castors, and a water-resistant top, plus a built-in power bank, these speakers adapt seamlessly. Connect up to 100 speakers via Party Connect for festival-like vibes everywhere you celebrate.

BRAVIA Theatre System 6 Soundbar

Elevate family movie nights with the BRAVIA Theatre System 6, crafted for a cinematic experience right at home. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X transport you into multi-dimensional soundscapes, while the vertical surround engine and S-Force PRO front surround create a rich audio environment. The wireless subwoofer delivers punchy bass, and Voice Zoom 3 keeps dialogue sharp so you don’t miss a word, even during those epic sibling debates over the remote.

ZV-E10 II Mirrorless Vlog Camera

Perfect for siblings who love capturing memories or vlogging together, the ZV-E10 II camera records stunning 4K video at 60 fps and boasts 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording for true-to-life color. Explore Creative Look presets for quick styling, whether you’re filming a travel vlog, a Rakhi surprise, or a spontaneous dance session. Creating and sharing your stories has never looked better.

WH-CH720N wireless on-ear headphones

If you want a gift that balances comfort, style and performance, the WH-CH720N wireless headphones deliver. Lightweight and durable, they’re perfect for everything from solo jam sessions to sharing playlists on road trips. With reliable Bluetooth connectivity, extended battery life, and easy hands-free calling, these headphones help your siblings stay tuned in to life’s best moments, no matter where they go.