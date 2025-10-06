Diwali Gifting Guide 5 Evil Eye Picks from Candere to Brighten the Festive Season

Chandigarh, October 06th, 2025: Diwali is more than just a festival of lights. It is a time of love, togetherness, and the exchange of gifts that carry meaning far beyond their price. Every diya lit and every gift exchanged is a wish for protection, prosperity, and happiness for the people we hold close. That is why jewellery often finds its way into festive gifting; it is beautiful, lasting, and deeply symbolic.

This year, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers makes festive gifting even more meaningful with its Evil Eye Collection. Designed to symbolize blessings and ward off negativity, these pieces are crafted with care, authenticity, and the promise of BIS-hallmarked quality. Each piece is more than jewellery. It is a token of protection and positivity, wrapped in sparkle. Whether you are gifting family, friends, or choosing something for yourself, Candere’s Evil Eye jewellery adds a thoughtful touch to your Diwali celebrations.

Here are five exquisite Evil Eye styles from Candere that deserve a place in your festive gifting list.

The Diamond Evil Eye Chain Bracelet is a touch of elegance designed for everyday wear. A sleek gold chain holds a beautifully crafted evil eye, accented with glittering diamonds that shimmer with every movement. Subtle yet striking, it’s perfect for daily style and special festive moments alike—a gift that makes your loved one feel both cherished and protected. The Evil Eye Half Diamond Ring is a study in modern minimalism. Its clean half-frame design gives a fresh twist to the traditional motif, while a row of diamonds adds just the right touch of sparkle. Whether slipped on with ethnic wear during Diwali celebrations or styled casually with western outfits, it is a rinsg that whispers elegance without ever trying too hard. The Round Dots Evil Eye Diamond Earrings are crafted for those who love jewellery with character. The dotted border gives dimension to the iconic eye motif, making the design playful yet sophisticated. Lightweight and versatile, they are as perfect for a festive evening in a silk saree as they are for a casual brunch in a crisp shirt. These earrings bring joy not just to the look, but to the spirit of the wearer. The Olena Evil Eye Diamond Pendant feels like a charm and statement piece rolled into one. Suspended gracefully from a fine chain, the evil eye sparkles with carefully set diamonds that glow against the skin. It is the kind of pendant that can be layered with other necklaces for a trendy, modern vibe, or worn solo for a simple yet powerful touch.

A gift that stays close to the heart; in every sense.