Diwali Made Brighter with Vietjet’s 10-Day Festive Super Sale

Mumbai, 8 October 2025 – This Diwali, Vietjet invites Indian travellers to celebrate the Festival of Lights with joy and incredible savings through its unbeatable 10-day Super Sale. The airline’s biggest promotion of the year offers up to 50% off on flights across 10 India-Vietnam direct routes, along with exclusive perks and festive rewards designed to make every journey more memorable.

The sale runs from 10 to 19 October 2025, and is applicable to all flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Vietnam’s top destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Travellers can use the promo code SUPERSALE1010 to avail up to 50% off on Eco-class fares (excluding taxes and fees) when booking through www.vietjetair.com or the “Vietjet Air” mobile app. This offer is valid for travel from 1 November 2025 to 27 May 2026 (excluding public holidays), opening up a world of possibilities for those planning year-end holidays or early 2026 getaways.

Furthermore, travellers flying between 1 and 25 November 2025 will enjoy additional benefits. For Eco passengers, Vietjet is offering complimentary 20kg checked-in baggage on international flights and 50% off on pre-booked hot meals on both Vietnam domestic and international sectors. Meanwhile, Business and SkyBoss passengers can enjoy up to 50% off on fares across all routes by using the promo code LEADER10.

Adding to the excitement, passengers booking during the Super Sale can also enjoy up to 30% off on stays at the luxurious Furama Resort in the coastal gem of Da Nang, widely recognised as “Vietnam’s Most Liveable City”. This offer is valid for stays until 28 February 2026 (terms and conditions apply), giving travellers the chance to pair their flight savings with a premium beach holiday.

In true festive spirit, Vietjet will bring Diwali celebrations to life in India with a special activation in Ahmedabad on 19 October 2025. The event will feature cultural performances, entertainment, and exciting giveaways – reflecting the airline’s commitment to connecting with and celebrating its Indian passengers.

With a growing flight network and frequent promotions, Vietjet is making it easier for Indians to explore Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Vietnam offers a vibrant blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, making it one of the most exciting destinations in Asia. From the lantern-lit charm of Hoi An, to the vibrant nightlife of Ho Chi Minh City, and the stunning beaches of Da Nang, there is something for every kind of traveller. And with Vietjet’s festive offers, discovering Vietnam has never been more affordable.

This Diwali, let your celebrations go beyond borders. Book your seat, pack your festive spirit, and get ready to take off with Vietjet. The 10-day Super Sale is your ticket to brighter journeys, unforgettable memories, and a Diwali filled with joy and inspiration.