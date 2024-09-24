DMARC MSP Case Study: ADI Cyber Services Makes Client DMARC Management Effortless with PowerDMARC

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, 24th Sept 2024 ADI Cyber Services, a U.S.-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with PowerDMARC to streamline DMARC management and strengthen email security for its clients. The collaboration enables ADI Cyber Services to efficiently manage multiple domains while offering full-spectrum email security through PowerDMARC’s multi-tenant platform.

Before PowerDMARC, ADI Cyber Services faced challenges in managing complex DMARC implementations across its growing client base. The need for a more efficient system to handle multiple domains, generate aggregated reports and ensure compliance became evident as their client portfolio expanded.

PowerDMARC’s solution provided ADI Cyber Services with a powerful multi-tenant platform, simplifying the entire DMARC management process. The platform not only aggregates DMARC reports but also offers comprehensive features, including domain reputation monitoring, custom alerts, and predictive threat intelligence. These capabilities enable ADI Cyber Services to deliver robust email authentication services without operational bottlenecks.

Key Benefits for ADI Cyber Services:

– Multi-Tenant Management: Seamless handling of multiple client domains under a unified platform.

– Advanced Security Features: AI-powered domain security analysis and reputation monitoring, as well as hosted DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI.

– Simplified Reporting: PowerDMARC’s intuitive, human-readable reports enable quicker responses to potential email threats. Drew Saum, CEO of ADI Cyber Services, commented on the partnership: “PowerDMARC’s multi-tenant platform has transformed our approach to email security. It has made DMARC implementation and management for our clients more efficient and straightforward.”

PowerDMARC’s MSP Partner Program is designed to help managed service providers like ADI Cyber Services deliver world-class email authentication solutions to their clients while maximizing return on investment.