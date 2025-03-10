Dollar General Announces New Spring Dolly Parton Line

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2025 — Dollar General (DG) is excited to announce an additional kitchen and houseware collection with Tennessee native and global superstar, Dolly Parton. Following the successful release of the first Dolly Parton product line last July at DG stores across the US, this latest collection offers the perfect dose of Dolly for every home with spring designs exclusive to DG.

Inspired by Dolly’s successful music career, this new collection combines timeless charm with practicality.

Available beginning March 1, the new kitchen and housewares collection features a wide range of home decor, drinkware, at-home coffee bar supplies, table linens and more. Signature pieces include a French press, tea kettle and rotating coffee pod holder with the collection’s items in wood, white, gold, pink and pastel blue hues. Customers can shop the collection for $10 and under at any of Dollar General’s 20,000+ locations across the country.

“As a Tennessee-based company, we are thrilled to build on our alignment with Dolly’s kitchen and housewares brand and to bring our customers this unique collection from the icon and Tennessee native,” said Johanna Blankush, senior vice president, general merchandise manager at Dollar General. “DG strives to surprise and delight customers, and we are excited to welcome more than 45 new kitchen and houseware items this spring along with two additional seasonal collections planned for later this year.”

In addition to the spring Dolly Parton collection, DG will launch a summer entertaining collection slated to arrive at stores in May, and a Christmas collection planned for this holiday season.