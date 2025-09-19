Dollar Rises for Third Day On Lower Jobless Claims and Higher Yields Support

By Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group

The US dollar extended its rebound on Friday, advancing for a third consecutive session. The move came as better-than-expected labor market data helped ease concerns over a rapid deterioration in employment conditions.

Initial jobless claims fell to 231,000 in the second week of September, below consensus expectations of 240,000 and reversing the prior week’s spike to 264,000. Continuing claims also declined to 1.92 million, their lowest since May, reinforcing signs that the jobs market, while cooling, remains resilient. The data could lift investors’ confidence in the dollar.

Bond markets also reacted to the jobless claims data. Yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year note holding above 4.1%, providing support to the greenback. The bond market could remain exposed to new inflation and jobs data.

Looking ahead, attention turns to next week’s Q2 GDP release, where consensus points to a solid 3.3% annualised expansion. A strong reading could support the dollar.