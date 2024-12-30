Domestic Demand and Growth Drive Ceramic Tile Market in 2024

By – Satyendra Prasad Narala, Managing Director, Regency Ceramics Ltd

The increased housing demand, along with a growing middle-class segment seeking to buy or build homes, has significantly boosted the demand for ceramic tiles in 2024. While we have faced challenges in exports due to logistics costs, the domestic market, which accounts for 64% of our industry’s revenue, remains resilient with strong real estate demand. Leading ceramic manufacturers are also focused on expanding their presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, driven by infrastructure development, urbanization, and rising end-user consumption. These factors will further strengthen the Indian ceramics sector, positioning it for long-term growth and global competitiveness in 2025 and beyond. The integration of technology with sustainable practices will shape the future of ceramics industry, reinforcing the sector as an important part of building materials sector which is a cornerstone of India’s economic growth.”