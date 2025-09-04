Doorvery Records Explosive Growth in First Three Months, Achieves INR 7.5 Crore ARR

New Delhi, India, 4th September 2025– Doorvery, an emerging B2B grocery delivery platform, today announced impressive growth milestones within its first quarter of operations. The company has reached an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of ₹7.5 Crore and is recording 85–90% month-over-month growth, underscoring its strong market positioning in India’s fast-evolving B2B grocery procurement sector.

Key Highlights

Achieved ₹7.5 Crore ARR within the first three months of operations.

Recording 85–90% month-over-month growth.

Serving a diverse client base including retailers, wholesalers, hotels, and restaurants.

The B2B grocery supply industry in India is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by changing consumer behaviours, increasing demand for convenience, and widespread adoption of digital solutions. Doorvery is strategically positioned to capitalize on this shift by offering tailored procurement solutions for retail and hospitality sectors, among others.

Commenting on the milestone, G. Surya Nayayan Patro, Director of Doorvery, said, “The early success of Doorvery reflects both the strength of our business model and the growing demand for streamlined grocery procurement. Our rapid growth trajectory demonstrates the trust that our clients place in us, and we are committed to continuously enhancing our platform to serve the evolving needs of businesses across India.”

About Doorvery

Doorvery is an innovative B2B grocery delivery platform that bridges the gap between manufacturers, brands, and businesses such as retailers, wholesalers, hotels, and restaurants. Through technology-enabled supply chain solutions and reliable logistics, Doorvery simplifies procurement, ensures cost efficiency, and enhances business operations for its partners.