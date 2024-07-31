Shib Banerjee appointed as Global Head of Sustainability and Quality, Environmental, Health, and Safety Policy (QEHS)

India: July 31, 2024 – Dormer Pramet, a leading provider of metal cutting tools and a member of the Sandvik Group, is thrilled to announce the strategic appointment of a senior leader to its global sustainability team. Shib Banerjee, who has been appointed as the Global Head of Sustainability and Quality, Environmental, Health, and Safety Policy (QEHS), is set to enhance the brand’s efforts in integrating sustainable practices across its global operations. This move aligns well with the company’s vision of promoting environmental responsibilities and renewable practices within the metal cutting and manufacturing industries.

A recognized diversity and inclusion leader, Shib Banerjee holds an impressive track record spanning over 15 years as a senior leader in delivering QEHS goals for stakeholders and customers across various international companies including Amazon. He is dedicated to embedding sustainability into Dormer Pramet’s business strategy and fostering a proactive safety culture. In his new role, Shib will collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement sustainable practices and QEHS initiatives into business operations, products, and services to inspire the business towards a more sustainable and responsible future.

Commenting on his new role, Shib Banerjee, Global Head of Sustainability and QEHS at Dormer Pramet, said, ” I am honored to join Dormer Pramet and consider this to be an exciting opportunity to drive our sustainability strategy to ensure that our business practices align with our commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, health, and safety. I look forward to collaborating with cross-functional teams to implement impactful initiatives and inspire a culture of sustainability and proactive safety.”

Lee Sa Tan, VP of Strategy and Business Development, expressed her enthusiasm for the new appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Shib to Dormer Pramet. The extensive experience as well as the fresh perspectives that he carries will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership team and open various avenues for growth for us. Shib’s international expertise to deliver on QEHS goals for stakeholders and customers will play a crucial role in driving our global strategy and reinforcing our commitment to excellence.”

Aligned with Sandvik’s overarching sustainability goals, Dormer Pramet globally has been focused on making the shift towards a more sustainable manner of working and conducting business, to create value for all its stakeholders: customers, employees, shareholders as well as society. The brand’s commitment extends beyond internal measures to actively support its customers in achieving their sustainability objectives.

With a long-term global vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Dormer Pramet has focused on leveraging solar power to meet their energy needs sustainably. They have explored innovative ways to enhance the sustainability of their products and efficiently recycle them, aiming for zero waste and promoting circularity in the manufacturing process. From adopting environmentally friendly packaging solutions to reduce the carbon footprint to transitioning their vehicle fleet from diesel to electric vehicles, Dormer Pramet’s global initiatives embody their commitment to zero harm, zero waste, and zero defects. These efforts serve as a testament to their environmental stewardship and aspiration to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.

This strategic appointment also reflects Dormer Pramet’s dedication to enhancing its global leadership team and advancing its mission to provide superior products and services while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.