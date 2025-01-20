Gurugram, January 20, 2025: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square is delighted to commemorate 12 remarkable years of delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. As a part of the celebrations, the hotel has unveiled a campaign titled “12 Years of Service, 12 Years of Success,” which encapsulates the journey of dedication, excellence, and gratitude towards its guests, team members and the community.

A key highlight of the anniversary festivities is the introduction of a Superfoods corner at Glasshouse, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, for the whole month. Featuring 12 superfoods, this initiative emphasizes on the numerous health benefits of superfoods, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other vital compounds essential for overall well-being. Guests can look forward to indulging in dishes featuring a diverse range of superfoods, including kiwi, strawberries, pomegranate, quinoa, spinach, chia seeds, avocado, Greek yogurt, and many more, making healthy dining an exciting culinary journey.

The celebration extended beyond dining, with the hotel immersing guests in a festive ambience. The lobby features a stunning 12-themed floral décor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Guests are greeted with anniversary-themed welcome letters in rooms, a thoughtful arrival gift and a celebratory dessert, adding a personal touch to their stay. Team members proudly don anniversary badges, while speciality coffees are adorned with a stencilling of “12 Years,” enhancing the celebratory spirit. The hotel is also paying tribute to its valued team members who have been integral to its success, highlighting their contributions on social media platforms.

To express heartfelt gratitude, Mr. Nitin Pathak, General Manager is personally extending thank-you notes to esteemed guests and clients, acknowledging their unwavering support over the years.

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square is proud to celebrate this momentous occasion with the community it serves, thanking all those who have contributed to its success. As it embarks on the next chapter, the hotel remains steadfast in its dedication to offering unparalleled hospitality and creating memorable experiences for years to come.