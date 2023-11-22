DoubleTree By Hilton Pune – Chinchwad rings in the festive season by celebrating cake mixing ceremony

DoubleTree DoubleTree Hilton has embraced the festive season with a cake – mixing ceremony. A bountiful collection of Cashew Nuts, Almonds, Walnuts, Tutty Fruity, Black Raisins, Prunes, Figs, Apricots, Pistachios, Dates, and Cranberries was poured in an impressive caldron to soar the merriment. The luscious mixture will be stored for some days, allowing it to soak all the flavors before baking the cake . byhas embraced the festive season with aceremony. A bountiful collection of Cashew Nuts, Almonds, Walnuts, Tutty Fruity, Black Raisins, Prunes, Figs, Apricots, Pistachios, Dates, and Cranberries was poured in an impressive caldron to soar the merriment. The luscious mixture will be stored for some days, allowing it to soak all the flavors before baking the

The ceremony started by chef’s brief introduction about history and relevance of the cake mixing .

“It was delightful to host this year’s cake mixing ceremony which marks the beginning of the festive season. I’m glad that the starry affair was graced by renowned bloggers, influencers of the city, our enthusiastic teammates, elite guests and corporates who came in large numbers and enjoyed the vibe of Christmas” Vinay Nair, General Manager commented.

KSR Murty Chef further added “Our Global Cuisine Restaurant 3 Spices was graced with colourful decoration. The exciting moments were cherished by each and every one during this joyous session.”

The event was followed by live music and a lavish spread of savouries curated by the hotel’s culinary experts.