Douglas Launches Separate Assembly Line for Hermetic 38999 Connectors with Quick Lead Times

Randolph, NJ, July 24, 2024 — Douglas Electrical Components, a leading U.S. manufacturer of hermetic solutions for power and signal transmission, today announced the launch of a dedicated line for Series I and III (Box Mount and Jam Nut), hermetic MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. This new development aims to provide quick lead times and enhanced customization flexibility to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries, including aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

“Our new MIL-DTL-38999 connectors are suitable for applications demanding performance in vacuum and pressure conditions operating in harsh environments,” said Greg Montrose, Marketing Director at Douglas Electrical Components. “The combination of features allows for a wider range of design possibilities while maintaining the high reliability our customers expect.”

Key Features of their Hermetic MIL-DTL-38999 Connectors:

Douglas Electrical Components specializes in converting standard MIL-DTL-38999 connectors into hermetically sealed assemblies. Their offerings include:

· Standard Hermetic MIL-DTL-38999 Connectors: Available in Series I and III configurations (Box Mount and Jam Nut Connector), these connectors are designed for signal and power applications. They offer ultimate design flexibility in pin counts, materials, mounting types, and feedthrough connection types.

· Customization Options: Customers can choose from various series, shell types, finishes, over 70 insert arrangements, contact types, and keying. We can incorporate any mechanical or electrical configuration using a proprietary process and ASTM E-595-93 rated epoxy to meet specific needs.

· Lightweight and Durable: Their connectors are designed to be lightweight yet robust, ensuring reliable performance in harsh environments. They undergo 100% hermeticity testing with NIST traceability.

· Quick Lead Times: The new product line allows for faster production and delivery, ensuring that their customers can meet their project timelines in 4-6 weeks.