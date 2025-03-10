DP World Pioneers All-Women Shifts in Warehouse Operations

India, 10th March 2025 – DP World, has set up women-led shifts at its warehouse operations in Gujarat and Rajasthan with plans to broaden this initiative to its facilities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions launched the pilot project last year with an all -women shift at its sorting facility in Gujarat for one of the leading e-commerce brands. This team is responsible for core activities such as sorting, scanning, and categorizing packages, ensuring efficient and accurate order processing showing improved productivity and operational efficiency.

This initiative, now extended to DP World’s warehousing operations in Rajasthan, has resulted in operational efficiency nearly doubling due to the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the women-led team. This has led to creation of new job opportunities for women in the logistics sector. Currently, female representation in DP World’s logistics business in India is over14% of the total workforce with plans in place to increase this figure further.

Speaking about this initiative, Monal Srivastava, Vice President – People, DP World Subcontinent said, “DP World is committed to building a workforce that reflects our core principles: shaping a better future, embracing adaptability, and driving sustainable growth. The increased participation of women in our logistics operations, has significantly doubled the productivity levels by demonstrating valuable contributions women bring to the sector. As we expand this initiative to new cities, we are excited to continue creating opportunities for women to thrive within our operations.”

As part of its commitment to creating a safer and more supportive workplace for women, DP World offers comprehensive induction and training programs designed to empower employees and foster their growth. Combining on-the-job training with online learning, the training sessions, cover key areas such as operational procedures, material handling, safety protocols, and technology usage, ensuring women are equipped with the skills and knowledge to thrive and develop in their roles.