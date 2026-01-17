DPIIT Recognizes Goa as Best Performer for Building a Strong Startup Ecosystem

New Delhi, Jan 17: Goa has been conferred the Best Performer award for developing a strong startup ecosystem under the States’ Startup Ecosystem Ranking – Category B, instituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Considered one of India’s most comprehensive startup ecosystem assessments, the ranking evaluates states on policy frameworks, ecosystem maturity, and measurable outcomes for startups.

The DPIIT ranking evaluates all States and Union Territories across defined categories based on population size and performance, assessing progress across multiple reform areas including policy support, institutional frameworks, infrastructure, access to funding, market linkages, capacity building, and innovation-led growth.

The recognition was announced during the National Startup Day celebrations held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Certificate of Appreciation was received on behalf of the Government of Goa by Dr. Milind Sakhardande, Joint Director, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), and D. S. Prashant, CEO, Startup & IT Promotion Cell (SITPC).

This achievement reflects the sustained and strategic efforts of DITE&C, through SITPC, in nurturing a robust, innovation-led startup ecosystem. Through progressive policies, strong institutional support, and close collaboration with industry, academia, and ecosystem partners, Goa has created an enabling environment that supports startups across the entire lifecycle—from ideation to scale-up.

The recognition was also highlighted in the Goa Legislative Assembly, where the Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Shri. Rohan A. Khaunte, acknowledged the collective efforts of the government, institutions, and the startup community in achieving this milestone.

The award underscores Goa’s emergence as a dynamic startup hub and reaffirms the State’s continued focus on fostering innovation-led entrepreneurship that drives opportunity creation, economic impact, and inclusive growth.