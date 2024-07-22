Dr Ajay Mathur pitches for Green Energy Transition at the 12 th Subir Raha Memorial Lecture

Mumbai, 22nd July, 2024: Dr Ajay Mathur made a pitch for Green Energy Transition in his keynote address at the 12th Subir Raha Memorial Lecture jointly organized by UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI) and ONGC at ONGC Corporate office, New Delhi on 19th July 2024. The theme of the keynote address was “Affordable Green Energy: Navigating Capital and Infrastructural Challenges for Round the Clock Renewables”.

In his address, Dr Mathur delved into the pivotal role the corporates can play to achieve Sustainable Development Goals identified by the United Nations. He opined that corporations can help in sustainable development in many ways. “We are now looking at a future where cost-effective, round the clock electricity is finally available, but we need this change to occur at a gigawatt level”, he said.

“We moved into renewables because we believed they were the solution to the energy problems of especially the poor of India.”, he further explained. Dr Mathur also had an engaging question and answer session with the audience members.

In his welcome address, Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, President, UN GCNI and Chairman ONGC said that “there is not a single day here when Mr. Raha is not spoken about. If you remember someone, it means they have made a difference. We are thankful to Mr. Raha for all the contributions he has brought to ONGC”.

Over 400 people from diverse institutions/sectors like Corporate, Civil Society Organizations, UN Agencies and Business Schools including students from various Universities and Institutions attended the program.

During the opening remarks, Shuva Raha shared that the Subir Raha Memorial Lecture series has been instituted to honour the memory and contributions of Late Shri Subir Raha. She further added “Sustainability relates to everything that stands the test of time and has the political and public will to be maintained as a national priority”.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Mr. Ratnesh, Executive Director, UN GCNI later thanked all the guests and participants and assured that the journey started by Mr. Raha will continue to achieve the goals for what UN GCNI was formed.