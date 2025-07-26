Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Recognised by International Commonwealth Body for Voluntary Service

Dr. Bhargav Mallappa Receives International Recognition for Community Service

26 July 2025 : Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India (NBSS), has been awarded a Letter of Appreciation by the Government International United Kingdom Association Commonwealth (GIUKAC) for his voluntary service towards humanity and peace.

The certificate, signed by the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports of the Commonwealth body, formally acknowledges Dr. Mallappa’s sustained contributions to public welfare. It recognises his long-standing involvement in community engagement, social equity initiatives, and humanitarian work.

Dr. Mallappa has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at empowering marginalised communities, improving access to education, and promoting civic responsibility through the People Forum of India. Over the years, his work has spanned urban and rural areas, focusing on public health awareness, youth mobilisation, and citizen participation in governance.

The recognition comes from a Commonwealth-linked institution that works across member nations to encourage people-led development, intercultural cooperation, and youth engagement. GIUKAC described the appreciation as part of its effort to acknowledge individuals who contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding and social responsibility beyond national borders.

While this is not the first time Dr. Mallappa has been recognised for his public work, the international appreciation adds a new dimension to his profile, reinforcing his credibility as a civic leader with a global perspective.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Mallappa described it as a reminder of the collective responsibility to work toward a more just and peaceful society. He emphasised that the honour is not his alone, but shared with the many communities and volunteers who have contributed to the outreach efforts and public campaigns over the years.