Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested as a Knight of Malta

Naples, FL, January 04, 2024 –Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, K.H.S., K.M., a clinical and forensic psychologist and the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island, was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, Archbishop of New York, as a Knight in the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta (Order of Malta) American Association of the United States of America.

The Investiture Ceremony was held on November 10, 2023 at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The Order of Malta is a Roman Catholic lay religious order, traditionally of a military, chivalric, and noble nature. The Order of Malta is a sovereign entity under international law and its history as an ecclesiastical order dates back almost a millennium.

Previously on November 6, 2021, Sir Joseph was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, Massachusetts. Originally dating back to 1099, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre is an ecclesiastical association with a legal Roman Catholic canonical and public personality, constituted by the Holy See under Canon Law 312, paragraph 1:1.

Sir Joseph is also a clinical and forensic psychologist who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology. Over the last few decades he has published and lectured widely in psychology, and Sir Joseph’s opinion is frequently sought in forensic cases in state and federal courts across the United States. Sir Joseph was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the Medical Service Corps. In addition to his doctoral degree in clinical psychology Sir Joseph has also received a master of arts in theology degree and he is presently completing his second doctoral degree in theology. Sir Joseph also created and administers the website and online services for the Roman Catholic Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island.