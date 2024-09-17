Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholar – Graduates the International Space University at Rice University & Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES,17th Sept 2024 The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship is pleased to announce the graduation of its scholarship recipient Leena Sanjay Shirolkar from the International Space University (ISU) 2024 Space Studies Program (SSP24). The program was held at Rice University and NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston, Texas.

According to Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship advisor Madhu Thangavelu, “This year’s Space Studies Program (SSP) was intensive and exhilarating. Participants and professionals from all over the globe interacted in a dynamic setting on the Rice University campus. Our hosts were most welcoming and accommodating.The professionalism of both the host organization and the staff as well as the traditional ISU hospitality and management were outstanding. This year’s program definitely captured ISU’s three ‘I’s: intercultural, international, and interdisciplinary.”

Leena Sanjay Shirolkar, holds a Master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Digital Business German International School of Management and Administration (GISMA), Germany. She also has extensive experience as a Verification and Validation (V&V) engineer, specializing in automotive projects. Her experience includes Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL), ensuring the reliability and accuracy of complex systems through rigorous validation processes.

Co-Founder of the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship project, Michael Potter pointed out that “the power of the scholarship project is that it seeks to encourage inspiration and empowerment for nearly 700 million women in India, with a focus on women of exceptional science and technology talent.”