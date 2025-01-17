Dr. Kimberly Smith’s New Book, “You Are Destined to Win,” is an Inspiring Tale That Will Help Encourage Children to Embrace Their Unique Gifts and Explore Their Passions

Nolensville, TN,17th January 2025– Fulton Books author Dr. Kimberly Smith, an early childhood advocate, administrator, and educator who enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her son and family, has completed her most recent book, “You Are Destined to Win”: an empowering and uplifting story designed to help children recognize and embrace their unique gifts and talents, while showing them how following their natural inclinations can lead to fulfilling careers and lives they love.

“Every child is born with his or her own unique gifts and talents,” writes Dr. Smith. “With the support of the adults in their lives, children can have the opportunity to explore their interests. This story is designed to highlight the importance of being unique and embracing your passions. Travel along as we see how doing the things that come naturally to you can lead to amazing careers that you love.

“‘You Are Destined to Win’ is a book that will transcend throughout childhood. It can be read to young children and emergent readers and later read by skilled readers on their own. This journey will build self-esteem, introduce professions that may align with passions, all the while building vocabulary.”

Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Kimberly Smith’s book is a captivating tale that will not only help young readers foster confidence and a self of self-identity, but also introduce them to various professions that might align with their interests, sparking curiosity and aspiration. Suitable for all reading levels, “You Are Destined to Win” aims to build self-esteem, expand vocabulary, and inspire confidence in every child’s potential.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You Are Destined to Win” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.