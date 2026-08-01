Dr. Nilesh Vishnu Potdar Conferred Prestigious Blue Ribbon Award

Mumbai, August 01, 2026 — Dr. Nilesh Vishnu Potdar has been honoured with the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions and dedicated service in his field.

The Blue Ribbon Award is presented to distinguished personalities who have made a lasting impact. In 2025, the award was conferred upon legendary singers Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan. This year, the honour has been bestowed upon Dr. Nilesh Vishnu Potdar, placing him among such celebrated personalities.

Speaking after receiving the award at a formal ceremony, Dr. Potdar dedicated the recognition to his family and said:

“This Blue Ribbon Award is not mine alone. It belongs equally to the three people who have walked every step of this journey with me — my wife Dr. Roopali Balkrishna Patil, and our sons Ojas Nilesh Potdar and Pranav Nilesh Potdar. Their presence, patience, and quiet strength have been the foundation of everything I have been able to achieve. I thank them from the depths of my heart for being in my life.”

Dr. Potdar specifically acknowledged his wife, Dr. Roopali Balkrishna Patil, for her constant support, partnership and shared commitment over the years. He also expressed deep pride in his sons Ojas and Pranav, noting that their encouragement and understanding have given him the strength to continue his work with integrity and purpose.

Family members were present at the ceremony and shared in the moment of celebration. The Blue Ribbon Award continues to be regarded as a mark of distinction for excellence and sustained contribution by outstanding personalities.