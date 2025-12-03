Dr. R. M. Anjana Appointed as Chair of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Working Group on Physical Activity and to lead the IDF ‘ACTIVE’ Initiative

Bengaluru, Dec 03: The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) announced the appointment of Dr. R. M. Anjana, Managing Director of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and President of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), as the Chair of the IDF Working Group on Physical Activity and to lead the IDF Global ‘ACTIVE’ Initiative. This pioneering initiative aims at increasing physical activity across the globe.In this prominent leadership role, Dr. Anjana will form and guide an international consortium with representatives from all IDF regions, ensuring global collaboration, regional balance and gender diversity.

Physical inactivity is a major global driver of noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and depression. With 81% of adolescents and 27.5% of adults not meeting WHO guidelines, the IDF ACTIVE Initiative will prioritize real-world programs and community-focused engagement to create measurable improvements in physical activity levels across the world.

Prof. Peter Schwarz – President, International Diabetes Federation said,

“Increasing physical activity is one of the most effective interventions we have to prevent diabetes and enhance global health. The IDF Physical Activity Working group and ACTIVE Initiative is an important step toward addressing inactivity worldwide. Under Dr. Anjana’s leadership, this group and its initiatives will translate global evidence into practical, community-driven action. IDF is proud to support this global movement and looks forward to the transformation it will bring.”

Dr. R. M. Anjana – Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre; President, MDRF & Chair, IDF working group on physical activity said:

“I am deeply honoured to Chair the IDF working group on Physical Activity and lead the IDF ‘ACTIVE’ Initiative. Physical inactivity has become a global crisis and we need bold, actionable strategies, not just discussions. This initiative is designed to inspire children, adults and the elderly to embrace active living through structured, sustainable programs.”

“By bringing together experts from every IDF region, we hope to drive a worldwide movement that will meaningfully reduce the burden of diabetes and other chronic diseases.”

Dr. V. Mohan – Chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre & Madras Diabetes Research Foundation added,

“This is a moment of great pride for our organisation and for India. Dr. Anjana’s contributions to physical activity research and her leadership in community health make her the ideal choice to spearhead this global initiative. The IDF ACTIVE Initiative is poised to become a landmark program that will create real impact across continents.”

During the event, a brief overview of the IDF ‘ACTIVE’ Initiative was also shared, to mention a few; creating innovative fitness challenges for educational, community and worksite settings, fitness scoring tools, and recognising fitness ambassadors. The initiative aims to integrate evidence, policy, and community action to help people move more and get fit.