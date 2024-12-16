DRA Unveils New Brand Film ‘Where Pride Resides’ Featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Chennai, 16th December 2024: DRA, Pride of Chennai’s Real Estate, unveiled its new Brand Theme Film – Where Pride Resides starring its Brand Ambassador Actress Ms. Rashmika Mandanna. Rolled out as part of the Brand’s new, refreshed brand philosophy – ‘Home of Pride’, the new brand theme film narrates an evocative story of the joyous milestones in every family, celebrated within homes, highlighting the emotional essence that defines DRA’s ethos. Released digitally, the film will air on leading Tamil General Entertainment Channels (GECs) and news channels. It will also make its way to OTT platforms and multiplexes, ensuring a wide audience reach.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Vasudevan, Chief – Sales & Marketing, DRA said “We are thrilled to unveil our new Brand Theme Film, Where Pride Resides, as part of our refreshed brand philosophy, ‘Home of Pride’. This film beautifully captures the emotional essence of every milestone celebrated within a home, reflecting the values that DRA stands for. We are honored to have our brand ambassador, Ms. Rashmika Mandanna, bring this heartfelt story to life. With its digital release and distribution across leading TV channels, OTT platforms, and multiplexes, we look forward to reaching a wide audience and continuing our commitment to delivering homes that truly embody pride and joy.”

Where Pride Resides tells the story of what makes a house a home. It’s a celebration of the dreams, emotions, and aspirations that come alive within four walls. With Rashmika Mandanna as the face of this campaign, the film portrays the pride of homeownership with authenticity and warmth, making it relatable to every homeowner.