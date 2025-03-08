Dreame Technology Unveils Exciting Holi Sale on Amazon from March 7 till March 15

New Delhi, 08th March 2025: Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances and personal grooming products, is all set for its Holi Sale on Amazon.in. Starting March 7th till March 15th, customers can avail Dreame’s smart cleaning systems and personal grooming devices at unbeatable prices. From intelligent robot cleaners that redefine convenience to state-of-the-art personal care products, Dreame is bringing these advanced technologies to Indian homes, making daily life more efficient and hassle-free.

This Holi, customers can enjoy huge discounts on Dreame’s top-performing robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, and personal grooming devices. The sale offers significant price drops on high-end models, making smart cleaning solutions more accessible to Indian consumers. Whether upgrading home cleaning routines or achieving salon-like grooming results at home, Dreame’s Holi Sale is an opportunity to purchase premium products at the lowest prices of the season.

Robot Cleaners:

Dreame L10s Ultra: A perfect blend of performance and automation, equipped with advanced sensors and AI mapping, ensuring precise and efficient cleaning.

Dreame L10s Pro Ultra: Features MopExtend technology for thorough corner-to-corner cleaning and 7000Pa suction power for deep cleaning on hard floors and carpets. Intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance ensures hassle-free navigation.

Dreame L10 Prime: A self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop designed for ultimate convenience and superior cleaning performance. Its advanced dual rotary mop pads rotate at 180RPM with downward pressure, ensuring thorough cleaning and eliminating stubborn dirt.

Dreame X40 Ultra: The ultimate cleaning solution with next-gen features, including self-cleaning, multi-surface compatibility, and advanced mapping for a hands-free cleaning experience.

Stick Vacuum Cleaners:

Dreame Mova J30: A powerful vacuum and mop combo that removes both dry particles and stubborn stains from hard floors with its integrated water tank and mop pad. Designed for quick and hassle-free operation.

Dreame Mova J20: Offers up to 50 minutes of runtime and a high-efficiency filtration system that cleans dust particles with 97% efficiency, ensuring an allergen-free home.

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners:

Dreame H12 Dual: Offers advanced cleaning with wet and dry functionality, ensuring a spotless home effortlessly. Ideal for tackling liquid spills and deep-seated dirt.

Personal Care and Grooming Products:

Dreame Airstyle: A versatile 5-in-1 hair styling system, designed for professional results at home. Offers multiple styling attachments for effortless styling and long-lasting results.

Dreame Hair Gleam (Grey & Rose): A high-performance hair dryer featuring fast 110,000 RPM airflow, delivering precise drying with high-temperature control, reducing frizz and enhancing shine.

Dreame Hair Glory (White & Rose): Designed for quick and effective drying, with a powerful airflow that dries shoulder-length hair in just around 2 minutes. The advanced motor ensures longevity and salon-quality results.

After-Sales Services & 2-Year Warranty on Grooming Products

Dreame Technology is dedicated to providing a seamless after-sales experience with enhanced service offerings:

Pick-up & Drop and On-Site Repairs: Currently available in 165 cities, with expansion plans to 200 cities in 2025, ensuring wider service coverage and convenience.

All grooming products purchased during the Holi Sale come with an exclusive two-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and performance Dedicated Aftersales Helpline: Customers can reach out for assistance regarding device setup and services via a dedicated helpline, operational Monday to Saturday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM) and Sunday (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM). The helpline ensures quick resolution of any product-related concerns, making customer experience smoother.

Customers can visit Dreame’s official Amazon store to explore these exclusive deals and make their purchases. Additionally, select products are available with No Cost EMI option.

Dreame continues to redefine modern living with its cutting-edge technology, ensuring smarter, more efficient homes. Whether you’re looking for effortless home cleaning solutions or a salon-like grooming experience, Dreame’s Holi Sale is the perfect time to grab cutting-edge technology at never-before prices.