Driip IV Expands Into a Brand-New Space in Wayzata, MN

Wayzata, MN, September 03, 2024 –Driip IV, a leader in IV nutrient therapy, is excited to announce its move to a brand-new space in Wayzata, MN. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide cutting-edge therapies that promote healing, wellness, and vitality.

Located in the heart of Wayzata, their new facility is designed to offer a serene and welcoming environment where clients can experience the benefits of their IV nutrient therapy and other innovative services. Their offerings are tailored to help people feel their best, whether they are looking to boost their immune system, enhance their energy levels, or recover from stress and fatigue. Whether one wants to help reverse their chronic disease or prevent disease, they have programs that aim to do just that by using a functional medicine approach.

To celebrate this exciting development, they are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 17, 4:00PM followed by an open house on September 18th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Guests are invited to tour their new space, learn more about their services, and take advantage of special promotions and giveaways available exclusively during the event.

“We are thrilled to bring our services to this beautiful new space in Wayzata,” said Dr. Christopher Frykman DC, RN, co-founder of Driip IV. “This move allows us to expand our offerings and continue our commitment to helping people achieve optimal health and wellness through a functional medicine approach.”

The new Driip IV location is easily accessible and designed with client comfort in mind, featuring private treatment rooms and a relaxing atmosphere. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the unique needs of each client.